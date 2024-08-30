GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal settles for silver in air pistol event

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while South Korean marksman Jeongdu took the gold

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Chateauroux

PTI
Shooter Manish Narwal wins Paralympic silver in men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) event on August 30

Shooter Manish Narwal wins Paralympic silver in men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) event on August 30 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.

Mr. Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while Jeongdu took the gold with a total of 237.4.

