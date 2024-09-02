ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympic Games: Thulasimathi, Manisha claim silver and bronze medals

Published - September 02, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Paris

Thulasimathi put up a fight before going down 17-21 10-21 against China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final while Manisha outplayed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren to claim the bronze medal.

PTI

Thulasimathi Murugesan in action during her gold medal match against China’s Qiu Xia Yang of China during the women’s singles SU5 category badminton match at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women's singles SU5 category at the Paralympics in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The 22-year-old Thulasimathi, the number one seed, put up a fight before going down 17-21 10-21 against China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.

Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal.

Manisha Ramadass reacts during the Para Badminton Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal match in Paris on September 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment on the upper limbs, which could be in the playing or the non playing hand.

The two medals added to India's first badminton gold in the Paris Paralympics won by Nitesh Kumar in the SL3 category.

