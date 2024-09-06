GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paralympic Games: Praveen Kumar strikes gold in T64 high jump with Asian record

The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, produced a season best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium.

Updated - September 06, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Praveen Kumar celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s T64 high jump event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris on September 6, 2024.

Praveen Kumar celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s T64 high jump event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tokyo Games silver medallist Praveen Kumar of India smashed the Asian record to clinch the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday (September 6, 2024).

The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, produced a season best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium.

Praveen Kumar reacts after finishing the gold medal jump at the Paralympic Games in Paris on September 6, 2024.

Praveen Kumar reacts after finishing the gold medal jump at the Paralympic Games in Paris on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

USA's Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a best jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov, who notched a personal best 2.03m, finished third.

T64 is for athletes with movement moderately affected in one lower leg or the absence of one or both legs below the knee. While T44, under which Praveen is categorised, is for athletes with movement affected at a low or moderate degree in one lower leg.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Related Topics

paralympic games / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.