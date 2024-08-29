Paralympic Games: Indians in action on August 29, 2024 — Day 1

Javelin throw star Sumit Antil and shot-putter Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian contingent out in the athletes’ parade of the Paralympic Games’ opening ceremony, a four-hour long spectacle which began at the Champs-Elysees avenue and concluded at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open. The 179-strong Indian contingent, which is the largest ever in the nation’s Paralympic history, features 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

Indians in action

Badminton: Mixed doubles SL3-SU5: Group Stage - Nitesh Kumar/T. Murugesan & LY Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli. 12.00pm.

Mixed doubles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre) 12:40pm.

Women's singles SL3 Group Stage: Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi 2:00pm.

Men's singles SL4 Group Stage: Sukant Kadam 2:40pm.

Men's singles SL4 Group Stage: LY Suhas, Tarun 3:20pm.

Men's singles SL3 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar & Manoj Sarkar) 4:00pm.

Women's singles SL4 Group Stage: Palak Kohli 4:40pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage: Thulasimathi Murugesan 5:20pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage: Manisha Ramadass 7:30pm.

Men's singles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai 7:30pm.

Women's singles SH6 Group Stage: Nithya Sre 7:30pm.

Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan 8:10pm.

Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage: LY Suhas & Palak Kohli 8:50pm.

Para cycling Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Jyoti Gaderiya 4:25pm.

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze (Jyoti Gaderiya)* 7:54pm.

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Gold (Jyoti Gaderiya)* 8:11pm.

Para archery Women's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category) 4:30pm.

Men's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round: Harvinder Singh (ST category) 4:30pm.

Men's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category), Women's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST category) 8:30pm.

Para taekwondo Women K44-47 kg Round of 16: Aruna 1:30pm.

Women K44-47 kg Quarterfinals Aruna 3:40pm.

Women K44-47 kg Repechage: Aruna* 8:30pm.

Women K44-47 kg Semifinal Aruna* 9:34pm.

Women K44-47 kg Bronze Medal: Aruna* 10:40pm.

Women K44-47 kg Gold Medal: Aruna* 00:04am (Friday).

