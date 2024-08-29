GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympic Games: Indians in action on August 29, 2024 — Day 1

The 179-strong Indian contingent, which is the largest ever in the nation’s Paralympic history, features 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

Updated - August 29, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:24 am IST

PTI
Members of the public pose in fron of the Paralympic logo previews around Paris ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Members of the public pose in fron of the Paralympic logo previews around Paris ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Javelin throw star Sumit Antil and shot-putter Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian contingent out in the athletes’ parade of the Paralympic Games’ opening ceremony, a four-hour long spectacle which began at the Champs-Elysees avenue and concluded at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open. The 179-strong Indian contingent, which is the largest ever in the nation’s Paralympic history, features 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

Indians in action

Badminton: Mixed doubles SL3-SU5: Group Stage - Nitesh Kumar/T. Murugesan & LY Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli. 12.00pm.

Mixed doubles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre) 12:40pm.

Women's singles SL3 Group Stage: Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi 2:00pm.

Men's singles SL4 Group Stage: Sukant Kadam 2:40pm.

Men's singles SL4 Group Stage: LY Suhas, Tarun 3:20pm.

Men's singles SL3 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar & Manoj Sarkar) 4:00pm.

Women's singles SL4 Group Stage: Palak Kohli 4:40pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage: Thulasimathi Murugesan 5:20pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage: Manisha Ramadass 7:30pm.

Men's singles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai 7:30pm.

Women's singles SH6 Group Stage: Nithya Sre 7:30pm.

Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan 8:10pm.

Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage: LY Suhas & Palak Kohli 8:50pm.

Para cycling Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Jyoti Gaderiya 4:25pm.

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze (Jyoti Gaderiya)* 7:54pm.

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Gold (Jyoti Gaderiya)* 8:11pm.

Para archery Women's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category) 4:30pm.

Men's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round: Harvinder Singh (ST category) 4:30pm.

Men's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category), Women's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST category) 8:30pm.

Para taekwondo Women K44-47 kg Round of 16: Aruna 1:30pm.

Women K44-47 kg Quarterfinals Aruna 3:40pm.

Women K44-47 kg Repechage: Aruna* 8:30pm.

Women K44-47 kg Semifinal Aruna* 9:34pm.

Women K44-47 kg Bronze Medal: Aruna* 10:40pm.

Women K44-47 kg Gold Medal: Aruna* 00:04am (Friday).

