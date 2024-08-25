Paralympic Games: Chinese players are not invincible, says para table tennis star Bhavina Patel

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist in table tennis Bhavina Patel is determined to do one better against her Chinese opponents at Paris Paralympics starting on August 28, saying they are not invincible.

The first Indian paddler to clinch a medal at Tokyo in Class 4 event, Bhavina said on departure for this year’s edition that she would look to defy Chinese domination in table tennis as they are “humans” too.

Bhavina told PTI Videos on Sunday (August 25, 204), ”Chinese players are humans and so are we. China does not matter to me, even during the Tokyo edition I had beaten a Chinese player so there's no pressure on me to face them.” “I have changed my tactics according to them so I will deploy my best plans against them on the day," she said.

The table tennis player from Mehsana, Gujarat, who is also a Commonwealth Games Champion and Asian Games medallist, said her only focus will be to give her best "There is no nervousness. I just have to give my best. I believe that when we think about giving our best, nothing else comes to mind,” she said.

Her doubles partner Sonalben Patel said, "Bhavina and I have put in a double amount of effort in our training as partners and we will try our utmost to return home with a medal."

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner in men’s singles badminton SH6 event, Krishna Nagar said he will aim to replicate his performance.

"I hope that everything will be fine in Paris and I will try to win gold for India again. I will give it my all to defend my gold from Tokyo. Preparations went well, I feel positive and will look to play safe,” he said.

Making his debut appearance at the Para Games, shot putter Sachin Khilari said that he is at least expecting a gold medal from himself.

"There is a lot of excitement in me, my preparations were going on for 1.5 years for the Paralympics, I performed well at the World Championship and I expect a gold medal out of myself because I have worked hard to earn it,” he said.

On how he is going to handle the pressure of competing against the best athletes in the world, Khilari quipped, "The pressure is on them to compete against me as I consider myself to be the best."

Debutant Sakshi Kasana, a discus throw athlete said, "I have worked tirelessly hard for this moment to come true as representing your nation at the Paralympics is the biggest thing for any athlete so I hope my four years of hard work pays off."

PCI president and legendary para javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia claimed that India will finish among the top nations at the Para Games.

"I have 20 years of experience in para sports. I have taken 3 medals. I know each player and their performances individually. The kind of support that we got from PM Modi, 50 players from the TOPS scheme are going,” he said.

“Many players got help under CSR activity. We will be winning more than 25 medals. India will be in the top 20 in the medal tally." He is also confident of seeing Sumit Antil defending his gold medal and hoisting the national flag.

"Sumit will definitely defend his gold medal Sumit is fit and is not under any kind of injury and has a high level of confidence in himself, the national anthem will definitely be played and Sumit will gold,” Jhajharia said.

India have sent an 84-member team — the largest ever for Paralympics — to be held from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.

