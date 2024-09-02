GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympic Games: Badminton player Nitesh Kumar wins maiden gold

Nitesh Kumar defeated Tokyo silver medallist Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in an absorbing contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Nitesh Kumar in action during the SL3 badminton final against Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell at the Paralympic Games 2024, in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Nitesh Kumar in action during the SL3 badminton final against Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell at the Paralympic Games 2024, in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's Kumar Nitesh clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paralympics after beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling men's singles SL3 badminton final in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The 29-year-old from Haryana was rock solid in his defence and spot on with his shot selections as he beat Tokyo silver medallist Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21 in an absorbing contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

  

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring them to play on a half-width court.

Paris Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya bags second consecutive silver in men's discus throw F-56 event

When he was 15, Nitesh had lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009 but he recovered from the trauma and found his calling in para badminton.

Nitesh's victory on Monday ensured that India retained the SL3 gold after Pramod Bhagat clinched the title three years ago when para badminton made its debut in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Yogesh Kathuniya bagged his second consecutive silver in the men’s discus throw F-56 event with a season’s best effort 42.22m. The 27-year-old hurled the discus to the podium-clinching distance in his very first attempt to add to the silver he won in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. 

