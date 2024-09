Paralympic Games 2024: Indians in action on September 1, 2024 — Day 4

Indians had a field day on August 30 and 31 by winning medals. On September 1, 2024, the Indian athletes will be expecting to add more medals.

Shooting

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 (Qualification): India (Sidhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara) -- 1.00 pm.

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 (Qualification): Sriharsha Devaraddi -- 3.00 pm.

Athletics

Women's 1,500m T11 (Heat): Rakshitha Raju -- 1.57 pm.

Men's shot put F40 (Medal round): Ravi Rongali -- 3.12 pm.

Men's high jump T47 (Medal round): Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal -- 10.40 pm.

Women's 200m T35 (Medal round): Preethi Pal -- 11.27 pm.

Rowing

Mixed PR3 Double Sculls (Final B): India (Anita and Narayana Konganapalle) -- 2.00 pm.

Archery

Men's compound (Quarter-final): Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia) -- 7.17 pm.

Badminton

Men's singles SL3 (Semi-final): Kumar Nitesh vs Daisuke Fujihara (Japan) -- 8.10 pm.

Table tennis

Women's singles class 4 (Pre-quarterfinal): Bhavina Patel vs Martha Verdin (Mexico) -- 9.15 pm.

Women's singles class 3 (Pre-quarterfinal): Sonalben Patel vs Andela Mužinić Vincetić (Croatia) -- 12.15 am (Monday).