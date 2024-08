Paralympic Games 2024: Indians in action on August 31 — Day 3

India had a field day on August 30, 2024 at the Paralympic Games 2024. Let us have a look at the events in which Indian athletics participate on August 31.

Shooting

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Qualification): Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar — 1.00 pm.

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 (Qualification): Rubina Francis — 3.30 pm.

Track cycling

Women’s 500m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.30 pm Men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Arshad Shaik -- 1.49 pm

Rowing

Mixed PR3 Double Sculls (Repechage): India (Anita and Narayana Konganapalle) -- 3.00 pm

Archery Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 2):

Sarita Devi vs Eleonora Sarti (Italy) -- 7.00 pm Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 8): Sarita Devi vs Mariana Zúñiga (Chile) -- 8.59 pm

Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw F57 (Medal round): Parveen Kumar -- 10.30 pm.

