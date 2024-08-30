ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympic Games 2024: Indians in action — August 30, 2024 - day 2

Published - August 30, 2024 09:49 am IST

Indians in action on August 30 at the Paralympic Games 2024.

PTI

Suhas Yathiraj. | Photo Credit: ANI

Have a look at the events in which Indians will be seen in action at the Paralympic Games in Paris on August 30, 2024.

Para Badminton

Women's singles SL3 Group Stage A match 2: Manasi Joshi 12:00 . Men's singles SL4 Group Stage A match 2: Suhas Yathiraj 12:40.

Men's singles SL3 Group Stage A match 2: Manoj Sarkar 1:20pm.

Men's singles SL3 Group Stage A match 2: Nitesh Kumar 2:00pm. Women's singles SL4 Group Stage C match 2: Palak Kohli 4:40pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage A match 2: Thulasimathi Murugesan 7:30pm.

Women's singles SU5 Group Stage A match 2: Manisha Ramadass 7:30pm

Para Shooting

R2 Women 10m air rifle SH1 qualification: Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal 12:30pm P1 Men's 10m air pistol SH1 qualification: Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal 2:45pm R2 Women 10m air rifle SH1 Final (if qualified): Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal 3:15pm R4 Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification : Sriharsha Devaraddi 5:00pm P1 Men's 10m air rifle SH1 Final (if qualified): Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal 5:30pm R4 Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 Final (if qualified) : Sriharsha Devaraddi 7:45pm

Para Table Tennis

Women doubles WD 10 quarterfinals: Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Patel 1:30pm onwards.

Para Athletics

Women's Discus Throw F55 Final: Sakshi Kasana Karamjyoti 1:30pm Women's 100m T35 final: Preeti Pal 4:45pm

Para Rowing

Para Mix Doubles sculls (PR3 Mix2x): Anita and K Narayana 3:00pm

Para Archery

Women's Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination round: Sarita 3:03pm Men's Indiovidual Compound open 1/16 elimination round: Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sunder 7:00pm

Para Cycling

Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying round: Arshad Shaik 4:25pm Men's C2 3000m Individual pursuit bronze medal match (if qualified): Arshad Shaik 7:11pm Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit gold medal match (if qualified): Arshad Shaik 7:19pm.

