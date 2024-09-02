GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paralympic Games 2024: I’m winning silver everywhere, now want to break jinx by clinching gold, says Kathuniya

Yogesh Kathuniya wasn't satisfied with his performance and he vowed to better the colour of his medal in the next major tournament.

Published - September 02, 2024 04:40 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Yogesh Kathuniya competes during the men’s discus throw F56 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France in Paris, on September 2, 2024.

Yogesh Kathuniya competes during the men’s discus throw F56 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France in Paris, on September 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second consecutive silver medal at the Paralympics is not a feat Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya is too happy about as he feels he is stuck with second-place finish in a series of major events.

The 27-year-old from Haryana produced a season best effort of 42.22m to finish second on the F-56 discus podium at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

But Kathuniya wasn't satisfied with his performance and he vowed to better the colour of his medal in the next major tournament.

"Event was okay, I got a silver. I will work harder to change the colour of the medal," a rather disappointed Kathuniya said after his event.

"For some time, I'm winning silver only be it Tokyo (Paralympics) or today, World Championships or Asian Games..everywhere I'm winning silver. Gaadi atak gayi hai (I'm stuck on silver). I think I need to work harder. Now I want gold." The silver on Monday is Kathuniya's fifth consecutive second place finish since the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

He had picked up silver medals at the 2023, 2024 World Championships as well as in the Asian Para Games last year.

Kathuniya, who developed the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition which causes numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis, was wheelchair bound before his mother learnt physiotherapy to help him regain muscle strength to walk again.

Kathuniya's performance at the Stade de France was inferior to the 44.38m effort he produced at Tokyo three years back and also below his personal best of 48m which he produced at the Indian Open, which is, though, not a World Para Athletics event.

"Today was not my day, my performance is consistent but today I don't feel that happy. My family will be happy, they must be celebrating.

"My coach has helped me a lot. I did very well in training but unfortunately I wasn't able to replicate it today," he said.

The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries, compete in this class.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / paralympic games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.