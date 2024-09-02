GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympic Games 2024, Day 5: Indians in action on September 2, 2024

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:06 am IST - Paris

PTI
Bronze medalist Preethi Pal of Team India celebrates on the podium at the Para Athletics Women’s 200m - T35 Medal Ceremony on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

Bronze medalist Preethi Pal of Team India celebrates on the podium at the Para Athletics Women’s 200m - T35 Medal Ceremony on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Following is the India’s schedule for the fifth day of competitions at the Paris Paralympics on September 2, 2024:

Shooting

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) — 12.30 p.m.

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) — 4.30 p.m.

Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 p.m. (If qualified) Athletics: Men’s discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya — 1.35 p.m.

Men’s javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep — 10.30 p.m.

Women’s discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani — 10.34 p.m.

Women’s 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji — 11.34 p.m.

Archery

Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 p.m.

Badminton

Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) — Not before 1.40 p.m.

Men’s singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) — 3.30 p.m.

Men’s Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) — 9.40 p.m.

Men’s Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) — 9.45 p.m.

