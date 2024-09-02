Paralympic Games 2024, Day 5: Indians in action on September 2, 2024

India’s Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Following is the India’s schedule for the fifth day of competitions at the Paris Paralympics on September 2, 2024:

Shooting

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) — 12.30 p.m.

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) — 4.30 p.m.

Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 p.m. (If qualified) Athletics: Men’s discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya — 1.35 p.m.

Men’s javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep — 10.30 p.m.

Women’s discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani — 10.34 p.m.

Women’s 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji — 11.34 p.m.

Archery

Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 p.m.

Badminton

Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) — Not before 1.40 p.m.

Men’s singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) — 3.30 p.m.

Men’s Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) — 9.40 p.m.

Men’s Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) — 9.45 p.m.