GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Olympics should definitely happen in India, will promote merit in sports: President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Independence Day, expressed confidence in the India's ability to conduct the Olympics.

Published - August 28, 2024 05:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of runners on a track during the Paris Olympics.

Representational image of runners on a track during the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Droupadi Murmu feels that India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics is a step in the right direction as it would not just inspire people but also promote meritocracy in the country's sporting landscape.

The president also expressed her admiration for India's indigenous sports like kabaddi.

‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women

"I do like watching sports although I did not get too many opportunities to play. But when I could, I preferred Indian sports," Ms. Murmu said.

"The Olympics should definitely happen in India. It would inspire people and promote merit in sports," the president said.

How are Olympic host cities selected?

A decision on the host country is not expected to be taken before 2026 and could even come in 2027 as the International Olympic Committee will initiate the process only after holding its elections next year.

Poland, Mexico, Indonesia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have shown interest in bidding for the Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation during Independence Day celebrations earlier this month, expressed confidence in the country's ability to conduct the showpiece event.

‘I’m rooting for India’s Olympics bid’, says U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti

"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," he stated.

Ms. Murmu also supported the bid in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament in June.

She shared pictures of her playing badminton with the trailblazing Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last month. The caption to the pictures had stated that the president has "natural love for sports".

Ms. Murmu also flagged off the trophy tour for Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Related Topics

Olympics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.