Paris Olympics organisers cancel first triathlon training over Seine pollution

Prior to the Triathlon event that is set to begin July 30, analysis of the Seine River done on July 27 says that the “water quality levels do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the even to take place”

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 12:04 pm IST - Paris, France

AFP
Workers prepare the Triathlon piste on the Pont Alexandre III bridge, with the Eiffel Tower in the background ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. File

Workers prepare the Triathlon piste on the Pont Alexandre III bridge, with the Eiffel Tower in the background ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The first training session for triathletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 28 was scrapped due to pollution in the River Seine, organisers said. Following a meeting “on the water quality” and tests, “a joint decision was taken to cancel the swimming part of the triathlon orientation,“ a Paris 2024 and World Triathlon statement said.

Paris Olympics 2024: The great Seine cleanup

The River Seine was declared clean enough for swimming in tests from mid-July, but doubts remained as to whether the waters would be fit for competition. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that the priority is the health of the athletes. The analysis carried out yesterday [July 27] in the Seine showed water quality levels that... do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place,” the statement said.

Organisers blamed rain in recent days and said they were “confident” water quality would improve enough before the triathlon competition is due to start on July 30. In the event of heavy rain, untreated sewage can be washed into the river.

Paris Olympics: India schedule — Day 2 — July 28, 2024

If the quality is below standards a “Plan B” involves postponing the events for a few days or moving the marathon swimming to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the Marne River east of Paris. On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine along with Paris 2024 Chief Organiser Tony Estanguet.

Paris mayor swims in the River Seine

