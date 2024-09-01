GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale felicitated by NRAI

The NRAI was thoughtful in presenting cash awards of Rs. 5 lakh to the High-Performance Director, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, apart from coaches Thomas Farnik, Manoj Kumar and Samaresh Jung

Published - September 01, 2024 04:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
All smiles: Swapnil Kusale, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, with former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and NRAI Secretary General Sultan Singh.

All smiles: Swapnil Kusale, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, with former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and NRAI Secretary General Sultan Singh. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh were felicitated in a memorable fashion with cash awards and gifts by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday.

For her stupendous effort of winning two bronze medals in air pistol, the individual and the pairs with Sarabjot, the 22-year-old Manu was presented ₹45 lakh. Sarabjot got his share of ₹15 lakh, while the rifle 3-position medallist Swapnil received ₹30 lakh.

The NRAI was thoughtful in presenting cash awards of ₹5 lakh to the High-Performance Director, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, apart from coaches Thomas Farnik, Manoj Kumar and Samaresh Jung.

It presented mementos to many other coaches including Ronak Pandit, and the entire set of support staff that had worked with the shooters.

All the shooters who competed in the Olympics and could be present were felicitated. The other Olympic quota winners who missed out on competing in Paris following the selection trials, like Akhil Sheoran, Mehuli Ghosh, and Shriyanka Sadangi were also felicitated for their role in paving the way for the shooters’ 50% haul of the country’s six Olympic medals.

The acting president of NRAI, Kalikesh Singh Deo lauded the shooters for securing a record 21 Olympic quota places and shining bright in Paris.

Special mention was made about Arjun Babuta, the pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who had to endure the heart-breaking fourth-place finish in men’s air rifle and mixed skeet events respectively.

The Chef de Mission, Gagan Narang, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and several others including the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Raja Randhir Singh, were present to celebrate the occasion.

The former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi cheerfully presented most of the awards. 

The sponsors Pernod Ricard and Diljeet Titus made it a memorable evening for the fraternity.

The secretary general of NRAI, Sultan Singh said that the inspirational performance of the shooters in Paris would force generations of Indian athletes to raise the bar even higher.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / shooting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.