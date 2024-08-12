No one ever loses in the Olympics

For a long time now, the Olympic movement has been a big part of my life. First as an athlete and now as someone using the power of sports to give back to communities and to the environment.

The ceremony at the 142nd IOC session last Saturday forced to me reflect on my journey as an athlete. I can admit it was not easy, as an athlete’s life never is. But it also underscores the lifelong commitment every Olympian makes to their sport and country, and I claim this award on behalf of every athlete that has persevered, sacrificed and still prevailed.

Complete devotion

It takes complete devotion towards one’s sport and requires sincere passion from an athlete to even earn the opportunity to be named as an Olympian. The pressure of the stage is almost insurmountable. With millions watching worldwide, and the best of the best by your side as your opponents, it takes nerves of steel to stand there, feigning confidence.

The Olympic stage teaches you many things, but above all, you learn what it truly means to be human. All athletes make tremendous sacrifices to climb up that ladder and reach the pinnacle, in service of their country, and with a chance to create history. To me, the Olympic experience is not only life changing, but also life-affirming.

I had my fair share of lessons during my time as an Olympic Gold medallist back in the day. But winning the Gold medal was just one part. Through the lens of Olympism, I have come to realise that the real victory lies in the journey, the values we uphold, and the positive impact we can have on society. My experiences taught me the cause of Olympism and instilled values in me to strive towards a more inclusive society. As a society, we need to imbibe the Olympic spirit in our daily lives and promote the ideals, values, and vision for acceptance, human rights, and non-discrimination.

Holistic development

Henceforth, post my retirement I began working across multiple non-profit organisations and founded Performance Centres, to support the development of sports across all layers. I would like to dedicate my life’s work towards promoting the holistic development of young children and attempting to make positive contributions to society, including the planet we will leave behind for the generation to follow.

Having been presented with the Olympic Order, I often wonder if any of it would have been possible if I had not first traversed the hard road and spilled all the blood, sweat and tears, much like each athlete who makes their way to the Olympics.

Perhaps, this is why, we, as a nation, and as sports lovers, must not only reserve our cheers, claps, support and love for the Olympic medal winners. We must never forget anyone who decides to compete in the first place, because they are the ones who will eventually make it to the Olympics.

How can we ever produce Olympians if we don’t as a country encourage our children to play, to lose, to win, and stick it out even when the odds seem stacked against you. For only when you are forged by the values of sports, the rigours of losses and victory can one emerge as an Olympian. And then when they do, it is critical that we remember that the spirit of the Olympics goes beyond medals and accolades; it’s about the shared human experience and the legacy we leave behind.

And that is why I truly believe that at the Olympics, every athlete who represents the Indian flag here is a hero and at the Olympics, no one truly ever loses.

(The writer is a 2008 Olympic Gold-medal winning shooter)