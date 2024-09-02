GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

Nishad also won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago

Published - September 02, 2024 01:43 am IST - Paris

PTI
Nishad Kumar of Team India competes during the Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 01, 2024, in Paris, France.

Nishad Kumar of Team India competes during the Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

High jumper Nishad Kumar of the T47 category clinched his second successive silver at the Paralympic Games with a season's best effort of 2.04 m here on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Nishad also won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He had jumped 2.06m then in Tokyo.

T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.

Nishad's silver was India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh for the country overall in Paris Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds.

The 23-year-old Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals— both bronze— in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

