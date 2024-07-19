Neeraj Chopra lives in the moment and is remarkably consistent, says AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's propensity to live in the moment and the remarkable consistency in his throws make him stand out among some of the best javelin exponents in the world, feels Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours have swirled around the Olympic and world champion being troubled by an adductor niggle as he sets sights on retaining the gold medal at the Paris Olympics a few days from now, but Sumariwalla said he is in constant touch with the champion athlete's coach who has assured him Neeraj is in the best shape possible.

"Neeraj is the person who lives in the moment. Other people think about past, future but Neeraj lives in the present. That is why he is so successful. He knows 'I have to do this much'. Whenever you ask him to throw, he will always do 88-89 metres; that is his consistency. His consistency has got him all the victories," said Sumariwalla on the sidelines of a promotional event here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m, while his best in international competition has been 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in 2022.

Though the 90m-mark has eluded Neeraj, Sumariwalla says it's a misconception that everyone throwing 90-plus in the lead-up to the Olympics can win medals on the big stage.

"Last Olympics, three people had 90m-plus throws, Neeraj won in 88m (87.58), Before the World Championships (2023 Budapest), there were three people who threw 90-plus, Neeraj won in 89 (88.17m).

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before the Asian Games in Hangzhou, there was one guy who was throwing over 90, Neeraj won gold. So, on that day what happens can be very different. There are people who have crossed 90m and Neeraj has never crossed 90m, but he won every time," Sumariwalla said.

On Neeraj's fitness as the champion eyes a second consecutive gold in Paris, Sumariwalla said, "I speak to his coach every three days and he claims that he is fit, so I have to go by what his coach and his physio are saying. The coach says he is fit and ready to go." The AFI chief evaded questions on shot-putter Abha Khatua whose name went missing from India's Paris-bound contingent and there is no clear answer as to why her name has been knocked off the list.

Khatua left the country for Spala in Turkiye, the base for India's Olympic-bound athletics contingent, on July 11 along with her other team-mates. But the very next day, she was not there in the list of track and field Olympic participants published by World Athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no word yet on whether her name has been dropped owing to injury, a doping violation or any other technical issue.

"There is no issue with regard to Abha Khatua and I will not speak on the matter," said Sumariwalla, while adding that 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable could well be a medal contender in Paris.

"Sable has run under 8 minutes, 10 seconds. There has been a world championship won in 8:20. Now, what do I say about timing. Last World Championship in Oregon (2022), the winning time was 8:20, the slowest in history. So, Avinash can also win, it is very difficult to predict," he added.

The AFI chief also hinted that national coaches were not in favour of foreign experts improving the standard of Indian athletes.

"When we started bringing in foreign coaches some 10 years ago... in jumps we brought in three foreign coaches. Our coaches tried to get rid of them, that we (national coaches) will get exposed. This politics is also there (in Indian athletics). The current coach, he is also crying... he is himself an Olympic medallist. He is not being allowed to train. How much will you fight (the system)," said Sumariwalla without naming anyone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.