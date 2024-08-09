GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Chopra is ‘excellence personified’, says PM Modi

“India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success,” PM Modi said

Updated - August 09, 2024 06:18 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 06:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Neeraj Chopra won silver in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on 08 August 2024.

Neeraj Chopra won silver in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on 08 August 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Following Neeraj Chopra’s silver win at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Indian javelin thrower.

President Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra and said that India is proud of him. “Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games. India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Neeraj Chopra as "excellence personified" after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece event. Nadeem managed an astonishing 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who covered 89.45m in the second round to win the silver.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success."

He added, "Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

