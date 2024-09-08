GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navdeep's silver upgraded to gold in men's javelin throw F41 at Paralympics

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the men's javelin F41 category.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:48 am IST - Paris

PTI
Navdeep of Team India competes during the Men’s Javelin-F41 Final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France.

Navdeep of Team India competes during the Men’s Javelin-F41 Final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold after Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday (Septemerb 7, 2024).

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the men's javelin F41 category.

Also read: What is assistive technology and how is it helping para athletes? | Explained

Starting the competition with a foul, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Games three years ago, came up with a throw of 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place. But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium.

With a monstrous throw of 47.32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into lead, only for Sadegh to better the Indian's mark and clinch the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.

However, the Iranian was disqualified some time after the end of the final, leading to the Indian athlete taking the top spot.

The F41 category is for athletes, who are of short stature.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:48 am IST

Related Topics

paralympic games / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.