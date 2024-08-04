Men’s hockey: India beats Great Britain through penalty shootout; enters semifinals at Paris Olympics

India and Great Britain played intriguing quarterfinal in the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the teams played aggressive hockey right from the word go. India opened their account with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring through a penalty corner conversion in 22nd minute. This is the 7th goal for Harmanpreet Singh in this Olympics. Just before the goal, Amit Rohidas was given red card and India was reduced to 10 men.

Also Read : Paris Olympics day 9 LIVE updates

After the goal from Harmanpreet Singh, Great Britain played some brilliant hockey to equalise in the 27th minute through Lee Morton.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Great Britain were level at 1-1 at the end of the first half.

In the third and fourth quarter, Great Britain played some attacking hockey and despite having a hit at the goal for 11 times, it could not convert even one. Indian defence were solid and the game went into penalty shoot-out.

Also Read : Paris Olympics: Indians in action on August 4, 2024 — Day 9

India won the shoot-out 4-2 with Sreejesh saving two goals.

The experienced Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh stood tall and put India into the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Playing in his last Olympics, Sreejesh once again proved he is a ‘wall’ at the goal post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.