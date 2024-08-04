GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Men’s hockey: India beats Great Britain through penalty shootout; enters semifinals at Paris Olympics

The experienced Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh stood tall and put India into the semifinals of the Paris Olympics.

Updated - August 04, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India and Great Britain hockey players are seen during an intriguing contest in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, on August 4, 2024. India entered semifinals through penalty shoot-out.

India and Great Britain hockey players are seen during an intriguing contest in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, on August 4, 2024. India entered semifinals through penalty shoot-out. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

India and Great Britain played intriguing quarterfinal in the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4.

Both the teams played aggressive hockey right from the word go. India opened their account with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring through a penalty corner conversion in 22nd minute. This is the 7th goal for Harmanpreet Singh in this Olympics. Just before the goal, Amit Rohidas was given red card and India was reduced to 10 men.

After the goal from Harmanpreet Singh, Great Britain played some brilliant hockey to equalise in the 27th minute through Lee Morton.

  

India and Great Britain were level at 1-1 at the end of the first half.

In the third and fourth quarter, Great Britain played some attacking hockey and despite having a hit at the goal for 11 times, it could not convert even one. Indian defence were solid and the game went into penalty shoot-out.

India won the shoot-out 4-2 with Sreejesh saving two goals.

Indian hockey players celebrate their win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on August 4, 2024.

Indian hockey players celebrate their win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The experienced Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh stood tall and put India into the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Playing in his last Olympics, Sreejesh once again proved he is a ‘wall’ at the goal post.

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / Hockey

