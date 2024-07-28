Manu Bhaker’s bronze medal: PM Modi, other leaders hail historic feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on July 28.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" he added.

Bhaker’s medal inspires youth, says Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics,” she said.

“She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Bhaker

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 28 congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mr. Adityanath said, “Hearty congratulations to renowned shooter Manu Bhaker ji, who made Mother India proud by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition held at Paris Olympics-2024! Her victory is an inspiration for countless youth.

“May this sequence of victory continue uninterrupted, infinite best wishes for a golden future. Jai Hind!.” Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at Chateauroux in France on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country’s account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively. Narang is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent right now.

Himanta lauds shooter Manu Bhaker

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Congratulations to young and ace shooter @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze Medal at the 10M Air Pistol,” he said on X.

“It is historic on two counts — India’s first medal at #ParisOlympics2024 and for the first time a woman from India wins a medal in shooting,” Mr. Sarma said.

Manu Bhaker’s dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off: Abhinav Bindra

Manu Bhaker’s relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off said India’s only shooting gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Sunday after the 22-year-old won bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol final on the second day of the Olympics here.

Bindra led the wishes for Manu who became the first woman medallist from India in shooting and opened the country’s account in the ongoing Paris edition with an effort of 221.7 in the final.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off,” Bindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!,” he added.

Proud moment, says Mansukh Madaviya

“A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat’s first medal, a BRONZE in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! ,” wrote union youth affairs and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!,” he added.

Manu’s father Ramkishan said her hard work has paid off.

“We are extremely happy and all of our friends are congratulating us. Her hard work has paid off, and Manu has finally done it,” he told PTI Videos.

“I thank you all for supporting her, and I hope you all will continue to bless her,” Manu’s mother Sumedha said.

Manu’s uncles were also among those present at her residence in Haryana’s Jhajjar to join the celebrations.

“I am very happy. I motivated her very much... I told her to respect elders and believe in herself. This is a very big achievement in Olympics,” said Pratap Singh, Manu’s uncle.

“She has my blessings,” her grandmother Daya Kaur said.

Manu’s uncle Baljeet Singh expressed, “We hoped for a gold medal but we are still happy. She is the youngest Indian woman to win a medal. She is very hard working. We hope in the remaining events, she will clinch gold medals.”

Saini, Mann hail Manu Bhaker for winning bronze medal

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics and said, finally the dream, which the whole country was expecting from Haryana’s ‘dhakar’ (strong) daughter, came true.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and many other leaders also hailed Manu’s achievement.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in 22-year-old Manu’s village, Goria in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after she won the medal.

Mr. Saini, while hailing the achievement of Bhaker said, “Finally the dream came true which the whole country was expecting from Haryana’s ‘dhakar’ (strong) daughter.

The country’s female shooter, Manu Bhaker, has shown her strength in Paris. Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal for the country in the 10-meter women’s air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

“Today, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker has achieved something that the whole country and the state of Haryana are proud of. Many congratulations to the strong and courageous daughter of Haryana,” said Saini in a post on X.

Manu’s uncle Mahendra Singh in Jhajjar said the family was ecstatic about her achievement.

“It is a very good achievement, it is not a small achievement. We were expecting a gold medal,” said Singh, while expressing hope that she would win a gold medal in the remaining two events.

Happiness cannot be described in words, he further said.

Manu’s other uncle, Pratap Singh, said she has made the country proud with her achievement.

The whole village will welcome her when she arrives here, he said.

Manu’s family members were distributing sweets in the village over her achievement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mann, in a post on X, said Manu made the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Many congratulations to our player, ‘Chak de India’,” said Mann.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Hooda also congratulated Manu for winning the medal at the Paris Olympics. He said, “All of us in the country and the state are filled with joy over daughter Manu winning the bronze medal. Many congratulations to Manu’s family as well. We are proud of our players.” Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Manu’s exceptional skill and determination made the nation proud.

“Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics, clinching the bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Final. Her exceptional skill & determination have made the nation proud! Congratulations,” he said in a post on X.

Sent a wave of euphoria across nation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, saying she has sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with her stellar performance.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, which opened the country’s account in the Paris Games.

“Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, 2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance. The nation swells in pride at your achievement,” Mr. Shah wrote on ‘X’ with the hashtag ‘Cheer4Bharat’.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

Congress leaders congratulate Manu Bhaker

The Congress on Sunday hailed Indian woman shooter Manu Bhaker for winning the country’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “India has begun its Olympics run with a well-deserved medal! Our congratulations to Manu Bhaker on clinching the bronze medal for India in the women’s 10m pistol event at Paris 2024.” “Your achievement is a testament to your exceptional skill and perseverance. We are extremely proud of you! May this momentous occasion inspire countless young athletes to strive for excellence,” he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he is proud to see India clinch its first medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

“Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for the Bronze - first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. Our daughters have given us a wonderful start. Many more to come,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “A very historic and happy occasion for the country! Big congratulations to Manu Bhaker for bringing home the first medal at the Paris Olympics2024!” “This occasion is also historic because Manu Bhaker is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. The whole country is proud of you,” she said.

