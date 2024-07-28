Manu Bhaker’s bronze medal: PM Modi, other leaders hail historic feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on July 28.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Bhaker

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 28 congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mr. Adityanath said, “Hearty congratulations to renowned shooter Manu Bhaker ji, who made Mother India proud by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition held at Paris Olympics-2024! Her victory is an inspiration for countless youth.

“May this sequence of victory continue uninterrupted, infinite best wishes for a golden future. Jai Hind!.” Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at Chateauroux in France on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country’s account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively. Narang is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent right now.

Himanta lauds shooter Manu Bhaker

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Congratulations to young and ace shooter @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze Medal at the 10M Air Pistol,” he said on X.

“It is historic on two counts — India’s first medal at #ParisOlympics2024 and for the first time a woman from India wins a medal in shooting,” Mr. Sarma said.