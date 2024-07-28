Manu Bhaker wins bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; gets first medal for India at Paris Olympics

India’s Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal and brought the first medal for the country at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

With her 10m air pistol bronze, Bhaker becomes first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

On July 27 Manu Bhaker had qualified for the final of her event with a score of 580 points, finishing third out of 45 competitors with the top-eight going through to Sunday’s final. The 22-year-old became the first Indian to do so at the 2024 Olympics.

This is the fifth shooting medal for India. Earlier, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver in Athens Olympics, 2004), Bindra (gold, Beijing 2008), Gagan Narang (bronze, London 2012) and Vijay Kumar (silver, London) have brought glory to the country in shooting.

She was in excellent form prior to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7 here.

Korea’s Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

“After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can’t explain how good I am feeling today,” Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, said with a wide smile on her face.

“I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god “We can’t fight destiny,” added the world champion in 25m pistol event.

(with inputs from PTI)

