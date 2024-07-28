GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manu Bhaker wins bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; gets first medal for India at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women’s 10m event with a score of 580 points finishing third out of 45 competitors

Updated - July 28, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manu Bhaker celebrating after winning the bronze medal at the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024.

Manu Bhaker celebrating after winning the bronze medal at the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

India’s Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal and brought the first medal for the country at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Also Read : Paris Olympics Day 2 LIVE updates

With her 10m air pistol bronze, Bhaker becomes first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker reacts at the end of the 10m air pistol women’s Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024.

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker reacts at the end of the 10m air pistol women’s Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

On July 27 Manu Bhaker had qualified for the final of her event with a score of 580 points, finishing third out of 45 competitors with the top-eight going through to Sunday’s final. The 22-year-old became the first Indian to do so at the 2024 Olympics.

Also Read : Paris Olympics 2024: Countries with most medals, India’s haul and more

This is the fifth shooting medal for India. Earlier, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver in Athens Olympics, 2004), Bindra (gold, Beijing 2008), Gagan Narang (bronze, London 2012) and Vijay Kumar (silver, London) have brought glory to the country in shooting.

She was in excellent form prior to the Paris Olympics 2024.

