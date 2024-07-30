Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh bag bronze in 10m air pistol at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event to win bronze, the second medal for India in the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their ten Olympic medals

This is the second bronze for Manu Bhaker, perhaps the first time an Indian has won two medals in Olympics since Independence.

Also Read : Paris Olympics day 4 LIVE updates

Both Bhaker and Singh hail from Haryana and have won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold for the state in 2022 National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our shooters continue to make us proud: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning the bronze medal in the 10m mixed team event.

He said on X, “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.” He added, “For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication.” Bhaker was composure personified while Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics on July 30.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.