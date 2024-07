Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event to win bronze, the second medal for India in the Paris Olympics.

This is the second bronze for Manu Bhaker, perhaps the first time an Indian has won two medals in Olympics since Independence.

Both Bhaker and Singh hail from Haryana and have won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold for the state in 2022 National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.