ADVERTISEMENT

Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The 22-year-old was edged out by Hungary’s Veronika Major in a shoot-off for a place on the podium, after the seventh round in the final

The Hindu Bureau

India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the opportunity to add another Olympic medal to her collection by finishing 4th in the 25m pistol event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Took me a long time to get over Tokyo, feels surreal right now: Manu Bhaker

The 22-year-old, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in one edition of the quadrennial showpiece, was edged out by Hungary’s Veronika Major in a shoot-off as both of them were tied in third place after the seven round in the final.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE updates

Bhaker started slow in the first couple of rounds and then had a good run to sit on second place after six rounds. But after dropping to third, she took on Major in the shoot-off and could only manage two out of five shots on target. Major got three.

Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their ten Olympic medals

South Korea’s Jiin Yang won the gold medal, winning a shoot-off against Camille Jedrzejewski of France, who comes away the silver medal. Veronika Major takes bronze.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bhaker had finished second in the qualification round yesterday. The event brings an end to a historic Paris campaign for the shooter as she heads back home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US