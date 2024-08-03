Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

India’s double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the opportunity to add another Olympic medal to her collection by finishing 4th in the 25m pistol event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in one edition of the quadrennial showpiece, was edged out by Hungary’s Veronika Major in a shoot-off as both of them were tied in third place after the seven round in the final.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE updates

Bhaker started slow in the first couple of rounds and then had a good run to sit on second place after six rounds. But after dropping to third, she took on Major in the shoot-off and could only manage two out of five shots on target. Major got three.

South Korea’s Jiin Yang won the gold medal, winning a shoot-off against Camille Jedrzejewski of France, who comes away the silver medal. Veronika Major takes bronze.

Bhaker had finished second in the qualification round yesterday. The event brings an end to a historic Paris campaign for the shooter as she heads back home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.