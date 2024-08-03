GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

The 22-year-old was edged out by Hungary’s Veronika Major in a shoot-off for a place on the podium, after the seventh round in the final

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, on August 3, 2024.

India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the opportunity to add another Olympic medal to her collection by finishing 4th in the 25m pistol event.

Took me a long time to get over Tokyo, feels surreal right now: Manu Bhaker

The 22-year-old, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in one edition of the quadrennial showpiece, was edged out by Hungary’s Veronika Major in a shoot-off as both of them were tied in third place after the seven round in the final.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE updates

Bhaker started slow in the first couple of rounds and then had a good run to sit on second place after six rounds. But after dropping to third, she took on Major in the shoot-off and could only manage two out of five shots on target. Major got three.

Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their ten Olympic medals

South Korea’s Jiin Yang won the gold medal, winning a shoot-off against Camille Jedrzejewski of France, who comes away the silver medal. Veronika Major takes bronze.

Bhaker had finished second in the qualification round yesterday. The event brings an end to a historic Paris campaign for the shooter as she heads back home.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / shooting / Olympics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.