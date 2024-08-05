ADVERTISEMENT

Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's table tennis team event

Updated - August 05, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Paris

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side

PTI

Women table tennis players Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath celebrate with their coach after winning the round of 16 team match against team of Romania | Photo Credit: Reuters

Star player Manika Batra led from the front as India prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on August 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the proceedings with a 11-9 12-10 11-7 win over Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in a doubles match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach round of 16 in Olympics

Manika made short work of higher-ranked Bernadette Szocs in a 11-5 11-7 11-7 victory as India took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the tie against their fourth-seeded opponents. India are seeded 11th in the competition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the second singles match however, things did not go in India's favour as Sreeja went down 2-3 (11-8 4-11 11-7 6-11 8-11) to European champion Samara after winning the first game.

Sreeja's defeat paved the way for a face-off between Archana and Bernadette and the latter won the first game 11-5, but the Indian bagged the second 11-8 to restore parity. However, Bernadette won the next two games 11-7 11-9 to clinch the match and send the tie to the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika and Sreeja enter round of 32 in table tennis

Manika then blanked Adina 3-0 (11-5 11-9 11-9) to seal the tie in India's favour.

India will be up against either the USA or Germany in the quarter-finals. Japan, Poland, France and Thailand are also on the same side of the draw.

Last week, both Manika and Sreeja scripted table tennis history by becoming the first Indian players to reach the round of 16 in the individual event at the Olympics. The two, however, could not progress beyond that stage, losing to higher-ranked opponents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US