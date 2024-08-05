GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's table tennis team event

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side

Updated - August 05, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Women table tennis players Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath celebrate with their coach after winning the round of 16 team match against team of Romania

Women table tennis players Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath celebrate with their coach after winning the round of 16 team match against team of Romania | Photo Credit: Reuters

Star player Manika Batra led from the front as India prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on August 5.

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the proceedings with a 11-9 12-10 11-7 win over Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in a doubles match.

Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach round of 16 in Olympics

Manika made short work of higher-ranked Bernadette Szocs in a 11-5 11-7 11-7 victory as India took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the tie against their fourth-seeded opponents. India are seeded 11th in the competition.

In the second singles match however, things did not go in India's favour as Sreeja went down 2-3 (11-8 4-11 11-7 6-11 8-11) to European champion Samara after winning the first game.

Sreeja's defeat paved the way for a face-off between Archana and Bernadette and the latter won the first game 11-5, but the Indian bagged the second 11-8 to restore parity. However, Bernadette won the next two games 11-7 11-9 to clinch the match and send the tie to the decider.

Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika and Sreeja enter round of 32 in table tennis

Manika then blanked Adina 3-0 (11-5 11-9 11-9) to seal the tie in India's favour.

India will be up against either the USA or Germany in the quarter-finals. Japan, Poland, France and Thailand are also on the same side of the draw.

Last week, both Manika and Sreeja scripted table tennis history by becoming the first Indian players to reach the round of 16 in the individual event at the Olympics. The two, however, could not progress beyond that stage, losing to higher-ranked opponents.

Related stories

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / sport / table tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.