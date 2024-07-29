ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning medal at Paris Olympics

Published - July 29, 2024 12:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games

PTI

Manu Bhaker feels her bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol event in Paris Olympic 2024 in Chateaurouh shooting range in France on Sunday 28 July 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Lok Sabha on July 29 congratulated markswoman Manu Bhaker for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics and also expressed good wishes for other players participating in the games.

It was also the first medal for India in the ongoing games.

Congratulating Bhaker, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said she scripted history at the Olympics and that her win has enthused people. Members present in the House thumped their desks as the Speaker mentioned about the win.

He also expressed his good wishes for other players participating in the Olympics and hoped that their performance would further enhance the respect for the country.

