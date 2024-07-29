Lok Sabha congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning medal at Paris Olympics

The Lok Sabha on July 29 congratulated markswoman Manu Bhaker for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics and also expressed good wishes for other players participating in the games.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.

It was also the first medal for India in the ongoing games.

Congratulating Bhaker, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said she scripted history at the Olympics and that her win has enthused people. Members present in the House thumped their desks as the Speaker mentioned about the win.

He also expressed his good wishes for other players participating in the Olympics and hoped that their performance would further enhance the respect for the country.