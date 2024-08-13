GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Like Dravid, I want to coach juniors before gradual progression, says P.R. Sreejesh

If he decides to take up coaching, Sreejesh is clear in his mind how to go about in the new role.

Published - August 13, 2024 10:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, on August 13, 2024.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, on August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Legendary PR Sreejesh is a big fan of former India head coach Rahul Dravid's coaching philosophy and would similarly like to mentor the talented juniors with an aim to create a solid feeder system for national hockey team.

Just like Dravid worked his way up the ranks, first working with India's U-19 boys, followed by rising stars in A team and subsequently the senior team, the 'Custodian of India's dreams' won't mind working in the pathways system before being the chief national coach during the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

"I want to become a coach. That was always my plan but now there is a question of when. After retirement, family comes first. I need to talk with them if they are OK with this. Now you have to listen to your wife a little bit," Sreejesh told PTI editors at its headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

If he decides to take up coaching, Sreejesh is clear in his mind how to go about in the new role.

"The way I wanted is start with the juniors, and Rahul Dravid is an example. It's like you develop a bunch of players, get them into the senior team and let them follow you," he said.

"I start this year, next in 2025, we have the junior World Cup and in another two years, the senior team will be playing the World Cup. So may be, by 2028, I can produce 20 or 40 players and by 2029, I can have 15-20 players into the senior team and by 2030 almost like 30-35 players in the senior side.

"And 2032, I will be ready for the chief coach's position. If India gets to host the 2036 Olympic Games, I want to be the India coach," Sreejesh has his plans in place.

Sreejesh, 36, has become an icon in Indian hockey by winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career.

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.