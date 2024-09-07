ADVERTISEMENT

Landmine blast survivor shot-putter Hokato Sema wins Paralympics bronze

Published - September 07, 2024 01:45 am IST - Paris

The only athlete from Nagaland competing at the Paris Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m

PTI

Hokato Sema. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Landmine blast survivor Indian shot-putter Hokato Sema came up with his career-best throw of 14.65 metres to secure a bronze medal for the country in the men's F57 category final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday (September 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old Dimapur-born para-athlete, who had also won bronze at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before he hit a purple patch.

The only athlete from Nagaland competing at the Paris Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Sema achieved his best with his fourth throw, surpassing his personal best of 14.49m on way to the bronze medal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other Indian in the fray, Rana Soman, silver medallist at the Hangzhou Para Games, finished fifth with a best throw of 14.07m.

F57 category is for field athletes with movement affected to a low degree in one leg, moderately in both feet or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to compensate for significant asymmetry in power from the legs but have full upper body power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

paralympic games

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US