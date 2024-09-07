GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landmine blast survivor shot-putter Hokato Sema wins Paralympics bronze

The only athlete from Nagaland competing at the Paris Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m

Published - September 07, 2024 01:45 am IST - Paris

Hokato Sema.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Landmine blast survivor Indian shot-putter Hokato Sema came up with his career-best throw of 14.65 metres to secure a bronze medal for the country in the men's F57 category final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday (September 6, 2024).

The 40-year-old Dimapur-born para-athlete, who had also won bronze at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before he hit a purple patch.

The only athlete from Nagaland competing at the Paris Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m.

However, Sema achieved his best with his fourth throw, surpassing his personal best of 14.49m on way to the bronze medal.

The other Indian in the fray, Rana Soman, silver medallist at the Hangzhou Para Games, finished fifth with a best throw of 14.07m.

F57 category is for field athletes with movement affected to a low degree in one leg, moderately in both feet or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to compensate for significant asymmetry in power from the legs but have full upper body power.

Published - September 07, 2024 01:45 am IST

