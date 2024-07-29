ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshya Sen wins ‘first match’ of his Olympic debut, beats Belgian opponent Carraggi in straight games

Published - July 29, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Paris

Lakshya Sen victory over Kevin Cordon was ‘deleted’ after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Olympics.

PTI

Lakshya Sen plays against Belgium’s Julien Carraggi during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shrugged off the cancellation of his opening match win and defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men's singles badminton competition of the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 29.

The 22-year-old Sen, who is making his Olympic debut, beat Carraggi 21-19 21-14 in the Group L match.

Lakshya Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match on July 28 was 'deleted' after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Olympics due to a left elbow injury.

