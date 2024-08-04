ADVERTISEMENT

IOC calls tests that sparked vitriol targeting boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting impossibly flawed

Published - August 04, 2024 05:34 pm IST - Paris

Lin and Khelif have been at the centre of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports

PTI

Algeria’s Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating Hungary’s Anna Hamori in their women’s 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 3, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympics organizers said on August 4 that arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men was “so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it.” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport's now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.

The two athletes were "carted off and tested" during the 2023 boxing world championships because “there were suspicions against them,” Adams said, slamming the process that singled them out.

Also read | IOC, IBA justify their stands over boxer’s gender issue

“I need hardly say if we start acting on suspicions against every athlete of whatever, then we go down a very bad route," he said. He rejected the testing in its entirety.

“There's a whole range of reasons why we won't deal with this," Adams said. "Partly confidentiality. Partly medical issues.

"Partly that there was no basis for the test in the first place. And, partly data sharing of this is also highly against the rules, international rules.” “The whole process is flawed,” Adams added. “From the conception of the test, to how the test was shared with us, to how the tests have become public, is so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it.”

Lin and Khelif have been at the centre of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports as critics have brought up their disqualification last year after the IBA claimed they failed “to meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.”

The Russian-dominated governing body was given the unprecedented punishment of being permanently banned from the Olympics last year and has not run an Olympic boxing tournament since the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

