IOA releases list of 117 athletes, 140 support staff for Olympics; shot-putter Abha Khatua missing

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

In the Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by a 119-member contingent

PTI

The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza which overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

India will be represented by 117 athletes at this month's Paris Olympics after the Sports Ministry cleared the final contingent that also features 140 support staff and officials, of which 72 "have been approved at the cost to the Government" to meet the "requirements" of the travelling sportspersons.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot putter Abha Khatua.

Khatua, who qualified through world rankings quota, has been dropped without any explanation after her name was found missing from the World Athletics' list of Olympic participants a few days ago.

Also read | What’s new in Paris Olympics 2024? 

"The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members," stated a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha.

"For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village," it added.

Athletics will nonetheless make for the biggest group in the contingent with 29 names (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

Table tennis will be represented by eight players, while badminton (7) will feature seven competitors, including two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu.

Wrestling (6), archery (6), and boxing (6) will have six representatives each, followed by golf (4), tennis (3), swimming (2), sailing (2), and one each for equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting.

In the Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by a 119-member contingent, and the country returned with its best-ever haul of seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold by Neeraj Chopra.

