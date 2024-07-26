Inside Paris Olympics Games village

France has built a 53-hectare Olympic Village adjoining Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, and L’Ile-Saint-Denis, which was once a wasteland.

France plans to convert the village into a residential complex after the Olympics and Paralympics. It has made elaborate plans and incorporated every possible details to ensure the village is sustainable. There is a 24/7 food court, state-of-the-art gyms, country-wise accommodation that showcases every nation’s culture, supermarkets, souvenir shops and nursery for kids of athletes.

Here are the inside pictures from the Games Village.

Athletes and team members at the lounge inside the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2024, in Paris, France. The Games village has been built on a former industrial wasteland bordering the communes of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and L’île-Saint-Denis.

Valerie Rose Tarazi of Team Palestine poses with her signature at the Olympic Truce Mural during the Athletes' Call for Peace at the Olympic Village Plaza ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France.

Condoms are seen inside the Athletes' Village.

Athletes from Team Morocco play air hockey at a social room of the Athletes's Village.

The post office inside of the Olympic Village.

Athletes receive hair cuts at the hairdresser's inside the Olympic Village. There are also nail spas and beauty salons inside the village.

The village also has a supermarket for athletes to shop their favourite FMCG, souvenirs and gifts.

A general view of an apartment at the Olympic village. These rooms are not air-conditioned in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint. However, fans and mobile air coolers are being provided to the athletes.

The accommodation block of team Canada. Every country gets its own accommodation block in the village.

For the first time, the Olympic village has a nursery so that the athletes can be closer to their children and have quality time with them during the Games.

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov stretches inside the gym.

A priest performs a ritual at the Hindu room at the Multifaith Center in the Olympic Village. The centre has accommodated every religion.

A Buddhist monk shows the Buddhist space to Muslim representatives in the inter-religious hall at the Olympic Village.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, shares a lunch with his country’s athletes at the food court.

Athletes watch the men's Rugby Sevens pool on a giant screen in the Olympic Village. Numerous such screens are placed in the village.