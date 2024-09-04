Indians win silver and bronze in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46

Indians won two medals each— silver and bronze₹ in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46 categories as the country's all five podium finishes at the Paralympics on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) came from para-athletics here.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T63 while Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar took the second and third spots in the javelin throw F46 final.

Kumar cleared 1.88m while Thangavelu's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold.

T63 classification is for athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency.

Ajeet upstaged Gurjar (64.96m) with a fifth-round throw of 65.62m. Guillermo Gonzalez Varona of Cuba won gold with 66.16m.

F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.