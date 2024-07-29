India rallied to beat New Zealand 3-2 in its opening Pool B hockey match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 27. The side plays Argentina today and will have to face Australia, Belgium and Ireland in the group to qualify for the quaterfinals.

India is, by far, the most successful team in Olympic hockey history. The men’s side has won 12 medals, include eight gold. The last gold medal came in 1980, after which the team faced a 41-year medal drought. India finally won bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Here is a look at the successful campaigns from 1928 to 2020.

Text and captions by Debasree Purkayastha and Reuben Joe Joseph.

India clinched its first-ever Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey in 1928. The team secured a significant victory, paving the way for many more triumphs in subsequent Olympics. Dhyan Chand emerged as the star with 15 goals.

Indian hockey wizard Dhyan Chand moves with the ball in the match against the U.S. which India won by 24 goals to 1 during the Los Angeles Olympic Games 1932. The Indian team scored 35 goals in two matches to clinch the gold medal.

Dhyan Chand goes over a defender as India beat France 10-0 during the Berlin Olympic Games hockey match on August 12, 1936. India defeated host Germany 8-1 in the final to secure its third gold medal.

India's goalkeeper L. Pinto rushes out to intercept a Dutch forward in the semi-final against Holland while Trilochan Singh and Gentk (second from left) anxiously watch on, during the Olympic Games Hockey match at the 1948 Olympics. India won its first Olympic medal as an independent nation, defeating Great Britain 4-0 in the final.

Pankaj Gupta celebrates with Dharam Singh. The Indian players' joy knew no bounds after winning gold at the Helsinki Olympic Games 1952.

Balbir Singh Sr. and his team made history by securing India’s sixth consecutive gold medal in men’s hockey. The players get a grand welcome in Madras on December 22, 1956.

Danish goalkeeper Nielsen dives to save from the attacking Indian player Udham Singh, in the eliminating round of the Olympic Games hockey match between India and Denmark at Rome on August 28, 1960. India’s gold-medal run came to an end as the team lost in the final to take home the silver medal.

Charanjit Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team waves from the podium to the crowd after beating Pakistan in the final of the 1964 Olympic Games hockey tournament in Tokyo

India’s Gurbux Singh (right) and Balbir Singh II (left) celebrate after the second goal against Germany which won India the bronze medal at the 1968 Olympic Games held at Mexico City.

India's Singh Kulwant, centre, pierces through Pakistan defence of Munawaruz Zaman and Akhtarul Islam during the Olympic games hockey match at Munich on September 8, 1972. Pakistan won 2-0 as India ended with a bronze medal.

The victorious Indian Hockey Team after winning the Gold Medal defeating Spain 4-3 in the Olympics in Moscow on July 31, 1980. It would be India’s last gold medal in hockey.