GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs Great Britain quarterfinal: Sreejesh was God of hockey today, says Dilip Tirkey

Dilip Tirkey, who was present at the stadium to witness the match, praised the Indian team for defending well after Amit Rohidas’ expulsion owing to a foul early in the second quarter.

Published - August 04, 2024 08:17 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh celebrates India’s win against Great Britain in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on August 4, 2024.

Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh celebrates India’s win against Great Britain in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Former India captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who made several saves including in the penalty shootout, was the ‘God of hockey’ for the national team which recorded a magnificent win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris on August 4.

A respected defender of his times, Tirkey, who was present at the stadium to witness the match, praised the Indian team for defending well after Amit Rohidas’ expulsion owing to a foul early in the second quarter.

“I can understand how difficult it is to play with 10 men. That’s why we didn’t see many attacks. The team planned in the right way with the intention to defend (every attack from the opposition). It kept the defence crowded. If we had attacked again and again, there would have been a lot of gaps in our defence. And they would have taken advantage of that,” said Tirkey.

“Sreejesh was the God of hockey for us today. He saved well. We were able to play a better match because of his performance.”

In an apparent reference to defender Rohidas’ red card suspension, Tirkey said, “At this level people want to see a better match and players want to play a better match. The level of umpiring should be balanced. In today’s match something happened that should not have happened because of umpiring. But we won the match and we are celebrating.”

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.