India beats Australia in men’s hockey; first win in an Olympics since 1972

Indian men tasted success in Hockey against Australia in an Olympics after 52 years by defeating them 3-2 in a Group B encounter on August 2.

Right from the word go, India dominated the proceedings in the first quarter with Abhishek scoring a brilliant field goal and was followed by the captain Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner conversion.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Indians dominated the proceedings but Australia’s Thomas Craig narrowed the margin with a beautiful goal.

In the 32nd minute, Harmanpreet scored India’s third goal and widened the goal difference. This was Harmanpreet’s sixth goal in this Olympics.

In the 55th minute, Australia’s Govers scored through a penalty stroke and narrowed the gap to 3-2.

After that Australia’s efforts to penetrate the Indian defence were in vain as goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh stood between them and the goal post like a pillar and saved the shots by the Australians.

