India at the Olympic Games opening ceremonies | A look back

While the world has been been divided over the semantics of France’s bold and flamboyant display put up at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, Indians on the internet find themselves united over their dislike for this year’s contingent’s uniform.

Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the uniform embodies the tricolour national flag. The sari, made of viscose crepe for the women athletes of the contingent, features digital ikkat print. The same is also repeated in the men’s uniform — a “kurta bundi silhouette...modernized with panel detailing, safari pockets, and rolled-up sleeves.”

While Tahiliani’s design follows a tradition of Indian women athletes historically donning saris, with the exception of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the men’s uniform is a departure from the simple suit that has been a staple over the years.

Here’s a look at how the Indian contingent has dressed over the years at the Olympics opening ceremony:

1948 London Olympics: Athletes from the India during the marchpast of the 6,000 athletes from 58 countries at Wembley Stadium, London, on July 29, 1948 when the 1948 Olympic Games were formally opened by King George VI.

1952 Helsinki Olympics: With Balbir Singh carrying the national flag, and led by Major Lachman Singh, India's contingent marches to the Olympic Stadium, at the opening ceremony on July 19, 1952.

1956 Australia Olympics: The Olympic team from India marches past the Royal Box during the XVIth Olympiad Games opening ceremony at Melbourne, Australia on November 22, 1956.

The Indian delegation parades in the Rome's Olympic stadium during the teams presentation for the opening ceremony of the Rome Olympic games 1960 on August 25, 1960.

1964 Tokyo Olympics: Wearing traditional turbans, the Olympic delegation from India enters the National Stadium during the opening ceremony process of the Tokyo Games on October 10, 1964.

1968 Mexico Olympic Games: Members of Indian team marching past during the opening ceremony of the 19th Olympic Games held in Mexico City on October 12, 1968.

1980 Moscow Olympics: Indian delgation during march-in at Lenin Central Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 1980 Moscow summer Games on July 19, 1980.

1984 Los Angeles Olympics: The Olympic delgation from India marches in the Los Angeles Coliseum during opening cremonies in Los Angeles on July 28, 1984.

1992 Barcelona Olympics: Shiny Wilson, India's flag-bearer leading the contingent into the stadium at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 25, 1992.

1996 Atlanta Olympics: Members of the Indian Olympic delegation march in the parade of nations during the opening ceremony of the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta on July 19, 1996.

2000 Sydney Olympics: Indian contingent led by tennis star Leander Paes during the Opening Ceremony of the Sydney Olympics 2000 in Australia on September 15, 2000. Indonesian contingent is also seen.

2004 Athens Olympics: India's Anju George (Athlete) leads her country's delegation during the opening ceremony of Athens 2004 Olympic games on August 13, 2004.

2008 Beijing Olympics: India's Olympic team follow their national flag-bearer Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium on August 8, 2008.

2012 London Olympics: India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012. A mystery woman gatecrashed India's march past at the Olympic opening ceremony and the delegation are seeking an apology from the London organisers, an Indian newspaper reported on July 29. Photographs show a woman in red and blue walking close to Kumar on Friday night, in complete contrast to female members of the contingent who were wearing yellow sarees and blue blazers.

2016 Rio Olympics: Athletes from India enter the stadium. during the opening ceremony on August 5, 2016.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

2024 Paris Olympics: India's Sharath Kamal Achanta and P.V. Sindhu wave as they travel with teammates down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, on July 26, 2024.