Paralympics 2024: India’s historic 29 medal haul | Full list of Winners

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country’s best performance in the competition’s history. India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with this impressive performance.

With this landmark achievement, India has surpassed its previously most successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where they secured 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

A record 84 para-athletes represented the tricolour from August 28 to the conclusion of the event on Sunday, competing across 12 disciplines, compared to just nine in Tokyo 2020. India also made its debut in three sports in Paris: paracycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

The 29 medals were won across five sports, with a remarkable 17 coming from track and field events. This ensured that India finished in the top 20 of the medal standings at the mega-event, which was once again dominated by China.

China topped the Paralympics medals table with 220 medals, including 94 golds, after all events were completed on the final day of competition on Sunday. China has led the medal standings at every Paralympics since Athens 2004. Great Britain finished second in Paris with 49 golds, followed by the United States, which claimed 36 titles.

Prepared by Godhashri Srinivasan and Ramesh Rama Chandran