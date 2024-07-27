GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Pictures: Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony dazzles audience of 5,00,000

Over 7,000 athletes parade down the Seine River in a colourful light display where the Olympic games in Paris was off to a spectacular start on July 26

Updated - July 27, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony took place on July 26 with a splendour like never before. The parade, covering a stretch of 6 km, took off from the Austerlitz bridge, beside the Jardin des Plantes before passing under several bridges and gateways, ending at the Iena bridge after which the finale happened at the Trocadero. Check out some of the photos from the event.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE

Photo: AP

Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

More than 3,00,000 fans wait in anticipation for the Olympic inaugural ceremony in Paris on Friday, July 26.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The flags of all participating countries were displayed and brightly lit near the Eiffel Tower during the inaugural ceremony of the 33rd Olympics in Paris on Friday July 26

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Each participant country's flag is carried to hoist during the inaugural ceremony.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Famous retired French football player and football manager Zinedine Zidane carries the Olympic torch to pass on to Rafale Nadal at the inaugural ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday July 26.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Spanish Tennis player Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic torch after it was passed to him by famous football player Zidane at the inaugural ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Laser light display at the Eiffel tower during the inaugural ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend the inaugural ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024.

Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Athletes attended the inaugural ceremony while it rained at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Photo: AP
