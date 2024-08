Algeria’s Imane Khelif beat China’s Yang Liu to claim the gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing at the Olympics on Friday.

Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 world championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute that has dominated headlines.

Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand and Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin were awarded bronze.