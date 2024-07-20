I have to be fresh and sharp when I go on to the court, says Lakshya Sen

Currently training and acclimatising in Marseille, which has similar conditions to that of Paris, shuttler Lakshya Sen wants to be fresh and sharp in his debut Olympic Games.

Backed by a 10-member team, including some players such as Popov brothers (Toma Junior and Christo), Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, his own brother Chirag, and Korean coach Yoo Yong Sung, Lakshya has been going through quality preparation before he shifts to the Games Village on Monday.

“The shuttle speed also matters because in Bengaluru it is quite fast. When we train in Marseille, which is closer to the sea, the shuttle travels much slower.

“I think it will be somewhat similar in Paris as well. Obviously, keeping the drift and air conditions in mind it will be a little bit different,” said Lakshya during a virtual interaction on Friday.

“I have to be fresh and sharp when I go on to the court. During training sessions the intensity is quite high but not for a long time so that I don’t get tired.”

World No.19 Lakshya, who has been drawn in Group-L with Indonesian World No. 3 Jonaton Christie, Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon, and Belgium’s Julien Carragi, said his first target would be to top the group.

“I have played with most of the players before and I know what to expect. I have to be really sharp from the first day and give my best,” said Lakshya.

On his association with Sung, Lakshya said he loved the intensity and speed the Korean coach brought in during sparring or multi-shuttle training.

“He has got two (Olympic) silvers in his bag and the experience that he shares is great. Tactically the way he analyses other opponents and gives you advice is really helpful.”

The 22-year-old, who has won medals in elite competitions such as the World championships, Thomas Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, understands that the Olympics will be a tougher challenge.

“This is the biggest event of my life. I have to consistently play well in all the matches to win. I have experience from the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It has a somewhat similar kind of vibe,” said Lakshya.